Gary Wayne Branner, 68, of Timberville, passed away Aug. 10, 2022, at Sentara RMH. He was born April 18, 1954, in Harrisonburg to Viola Stultz and Charles Elwood Branner, who both preceded him in death.
He retired from Cargill in Timberville.
Surviving are his brothers, David Branner of Timberville and Tommy Branner and wife, Kim, of Broadway; sister, Ellen Branner of Timberville; nephews, Zach Wilkins of Broadway and Charlie Branner of Radford, Va.; and several cousins.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Sunday at Timberville Cemetery.
Friends may view and sign the guestbook Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
