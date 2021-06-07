Gary Wayne Cave, 63, of Bridgewater, passed away Saturday, June 5, 2021, at the UVA Medical Center. Gary was born in Harrisonburg on Dec. 4, 1957, a son of the late Dorothy Arlene (Gardner) and James L. Cave.
Gary worked as a mechanic for Heritage Dedicated Services at Cargill in Dayton for over 30 years.
He was united in marriage to Melissa Trumbo on Sept. 5, 1992, who survives. Gary is also survived by a sister, Julia Cacho and husband, Raul, of Harrisonburg; and a brother, Mark Cave, of Grottoes.
He was preceded in death by his twin brother, Larry Cave.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater.
A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 9, at the Johnson Funeral Service Chapel in Bridgewater with Alfred Keisling officiating. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution can be made to Harrisonburg/Rockingham Boys and Girls Club, 620 Simms Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
