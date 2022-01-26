Gary Wayne Wolfe Jr., 44, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
Mr. Wolfe was born July 10, 1977, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Gary Wayne Sr. and Rosa Marie Wolfe. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his grandparents, Irene Davis, Maynard Miller and Nellie Wolfe Weikle.
Gary was a graduate of Spotswood High School in 1996, where he played football for the Blazers and went on to attend Blue Ridge Community College. He was employed at Massanutten Resort as a cook for numerous years and enjoyed photography and being artistic and creative.
He is survived by three brothers, Chris Lee Wolfe and wife, Amy, Jason Allen Wolfe and Matthew Douglas Wolfe and wife, Brook; nieces and nephews, Chance Wolfe, Destin Wolfe, Julia Wolfe, Sierra Shifflett and Brynlee Shifflett, as well as close friends, Amy Dellinger, Brandon Hensley, Kenneth Breeden and Calvin Edwards, as well as numerous extended family members and friends that were all considered very close.
A funeral service will be conducted at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at Kyger Funeral Home with The Rev. Karl Slye officiating. Burial will follow at George Comer Cemetery.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home and one hour prior to the service on Friday.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family to offset unexpected funeral expenses.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
