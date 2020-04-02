Gary Wilson Beasley
Gary Wilson Beasley, 69, of Timberville, Va., passed away after a lengthy illness, March 31, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center. He was born Oct. 17, 1950, in Harrisonburg, and was a son of the late Nathan Herbert and Margaret Marie Sheehan Beasley.
Gary was a stone mason.
Surviving are one daughter, Margaret Marston of Rockingham; one son, Gary Beasley of Rockingham; and three sisters, Carolyn Cortez of Timberville, Kathy Campbell of Scottsville and Rose Marie Beasley of Bergton.
His siblings, Brenda Conley, Garland “Pete” Beasley, “Tiny” Beasley, Roy Beasley and “Bootsie” Sanchez, preceded him in death.
A graveside service at Linville Cemetery will be private. There will be no visitation or viewing at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.