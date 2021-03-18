Gary Wilson Painter, 74, of Harrisonburg, formerly of Shenandoah, died Monday, March 15, 2021, at his home.
Born in Page County on Jan. 14, 1947, he was the son of the late Lewis Wilson and Helen Elizabeth Ferrell Painter. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Gregory Painter, and a brother, Robert Painter.
Mr. Painter proudly served our country in the United States Army. He was a member of The Loyal Order of the Eagles, the VFW and the Harrisonburg Virginia Amvets Post 7.
He is survived by his sister, Carolyn “Connie” Smith of Harrisonburg and three nieces.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Virginia Amvets Post 7, 1340 N. Liberty St., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
