Gayle Lonergan Murray
Gayle Lonergan Murray, of Crofton, Md., died peacefully Aug. 2, 2020, from effects of her fronto-temporal dementia.
Gayle was born in Harrisonburg, Va., in 1943 and came to Annapolis as a young girl with her parents, Ed and Betty Lonergan, when her father was appointed County Manager of Anne Arundel County. Gayle went to school at St. Mary’s. She met Denis Murray in high school, and they married in 1961; they celebrated their 59th anniversary in June.
Their lives have been blessed with four children, Betsy Russo, Denis Murray Jr., Reilly Murray, and Brigit Murray, who sadly died in 1998. There are nine grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. All the family lives nearby and have always been close to Mimi, as Gayle was called by the family.
Gayle and her business partner, Marge Hardy, owned and operated the Children’s Centre in Crofton for many years, and still own the Children’s Centre in Bowie, which the next generation now operates. Denis and Gayle have also been blessed with a number of dear friends of more than 50 years of friendship.
Because of COVID-19 there will only be a family gathering at this time; when COVID-19 is over there will be a memorial service.
Gayle supported Radcliffe Creek School of Chestertown, Md., which has greatly benefited great-granddaughter, Olivia. Donations may be made in Gayle’s honor at RadcliffeCreekSchool.org.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.