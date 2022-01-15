Gene Emanuel “Farmer” O’Roark, 78, a resident of Rockingham, passed away on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at his home after a one year battle with kidney failure.
Mr. O’Roark was born on August 16, 1943 in Rockingham County and was a son of the late Walter Emanuel and Catherine May Armentrout O’Roark. Another important person in his life was his uncle, Claude A. Armentrout. He was known and seen by many at the Saturday morning Shenandoah Valley Livestock Sales. He was a frequent visitor of the L&S Diner, loved gardening, the outdoors, and tractor pulls. He enjoyed the Bridgewater Lawn Party where he took his John Deere “B” Tractor and participated in the parade. He was last employed at Twin Creek Farm in Zenda.
On March 30, 1984, he married Tamela Reedy O’Roark who survives.
Also surviving is one brother; one sister; and his beloved dog, “Daisy”; and cat, “Taffy”
Pastor William Staton will conduct a graveside service on Sunday, January 23, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Fellowship Community Cemetery.
At his request, the body was cremated and there will be no visitation or viewing at the funeral home. Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.