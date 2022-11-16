Gene E. Morris
Gene E. Morris, 72, of Bridgewater, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022 at his home.
He was born on February 24, 1950 and was a son of the late Clyde E. and Mary (Garrison) Morris.
Gene was a truck driver for Cargill. He enjoyed farming and hunting.
Gene was united in marriage to Loretta (Berry) Morris, who survives.
Surviving in addition to his wife are his children, Kenneth (Lisa) Morris of Brandywine, WV, Timothy (Terri) Morris of Bridgewater, and Melanie (Brad) Kiser of Rockingham; a sister, Connie (Victor) Rosson of Grottoes; four brothers, Clarence (Betty) Morris of Port Republic, David (Wilma) Morris of Grottoes, Eddie (Angie) Morris of Harrisonburg, and Wayne (Lorie) Morris of Grottoes; brother-in-law, Jose Angeles of Mt. Solon. Ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
He was preceded in death by his sister, Nancy Angeles.
A service celebrating Gene’s life will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Johnson Funeral and Cremation Service in Grottoes, with Pastor Ron Spencer officiating. Burial will follow at Summit Church Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, November 17, 2022 from 6 to 8 PM at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at johnsonfs.com.
