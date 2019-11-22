Gene Harold Cooper, 89, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Nov. 18, 2019. Mr. Cooper was born May 28, 1930, in West Virginia, and was a son of the late Ernie B. and Daisy B. (Painter) Cooper.
He worked for Neff Enterprises for 29 years. He loved his horses, singing and the Lord. He was a member of the Family Worship Center.
Surviving are his wife, Greta Fahnestock Cooper of Harrisonburg; children, Linda Sue Deavers of Linville, Dale Lynn Cooper of Harrisonburg and Gregory Todd Cooper and wife, Heather, of Maryland; two brothers, Harry Cooper and wife, Diane, of Woodstock, and Jerry Cooper of Woodstock; grandchildren, Heather Baker, Jessica Bowditch, Jeremy Cooper, Sarah Forster, Joel Cooper and Brandon Deavers; and 17 great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Cooper was preceded in death by a son-in-law, R.O. Deavers, and his siblings, Junior Cooper, Benny Cooper, Jack Cooper, Olive Armentrout, Annabelle Cubbage and Patsy Cooper.
A funeral service will be held Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Mount Tabor United Methodist Church with his son, the Rev. Gregory Cooper, Dave Kite and the Rev. Brian Gillespie officiating. Burial will follow at Linville Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Friday from 6 until 7:30 p.m. at McMullen Funeral Home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg, 185 Ashby Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
