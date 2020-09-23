Gene S. Garber
Gene Saufley Garber, 88, husband of Betty Jo (Grove) Garber of New Brunswick Road, Fishersville, passed away Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, at his residence. Mr. Garber was born in New Hope, Va., on Nov. 17, 1931.
Gene was a member of the Mt. Horeb Presbyterian Church where he previously served as an elder. He retired as a mail carrier from the United States Postal Service.
Surviving, in addition to his wife of 62 years, are a daughter, Rebecca “Becky” Cash and her husband, Michael S., of Fishersville; a grandson, Ryan W. Munson and his wife, Lindsey; and two great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be conducted at 2:00 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 24, in Saint Paul’s Cemetery in Weyers Cave by The Rev. Jonathan A. Ytterock and Pastor Tim Munson.
(Due to the COVID-19 Pandemic, all current guidelines and restrictions will be followed.)
It is suggested those desiring make memorial contributions to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, P.O. Box 937, Verona, VA 24482-0937 or the Valley Mission, 1513 West Beverley St., Staunton, VA 24401.
Coffman Funeral Home and Crematory, 230 Frontier Drive, Staunton, is in charge of his arrangements.
