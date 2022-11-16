Geneva A. Burns
Geneva Audrey (Tincher) Burns, 78, of Weyers Cave, Virginia passed away on November 10, 2022, at home after a short illness.
Geneva was born on July 11, 1944 in Alderson, West Virginia, to Clovie and Estie Bryant Tincher who preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were three sisters, Juanita Warden, June Peck, and Viola Noland, and her nephew (whom she helped raise), Kenneth W. Warden.
Geneva is survived by a sister, Vella A. Mullins, brother, Charles H. Tincher, aunt, Lee Coy, and uncle, Maynard Bryant and wife, Ruby. She is also survived by her special niece and caregiver Debbie Bennett along with many other nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews, and great, great nieces and nephews. In addition, she leaves her two special companions, her cats, whom she loved very much.
Geneva earned a B.S. degree in applied statistics and worked as a mathematical statistician and retired from the U.S. Bureau of Census, after 38 years of service. She moved to the Weyers Cave area to be closer to her family and to enjoy her retirement. She loved to paint, swim, practice yoga, play the piano, and traveling. She was always looking to learn new things and help others. Geneva was a member of the Weyers Cave Ruritan Club where she was very active. She was Mrs. Santa for the past ten years for Breakfast with Santa, which she always enjoyed.
Geneva was a devoted member of the Bethany United Methodist Church where she was very active. She loved her family, her church family, and friends very much.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church, 3700 Lee Highway, Weyers Cave, Virginia, at 2:00 pm on Thursday, November 17, 2022. Retired Minister, Rev. Don Hawks of Fort Defiance, Virginia presiding, assisted by current minister, Rev. Blaine Thomas.
A family graveside celebration will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the American Heart Association or the American Cancer Society.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Weyers Cave is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
