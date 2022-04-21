HARRISONBURG -- Geneva Frances (Heatwole) Bowman, 95, died Tuesday, April 19, 2022.
Born May 29, 1926, in Dry River, she was a daughter of Ammon Samuel and Fannie Irene (Shank) Heatwole.
Geneva attended Rushville School and graduated from Eastern Mennonite School. On Sept. 11, 1947, she married Paul Dewitt Bowman. She was a busy homemaker and was also employed by Eastern Mennonite College for 30 years, retiring as custodial supervisor. She was a member of Gospel Hill Mennonite Church.
Geneva was preceded in death by her husband on Dec. 16, 2003; and also by an infant son, Larry Dale Bowman; a brother, Dr. John P. Heatwole; and a sister, Gladys Bear.
Surviving are four children, John “Jack” Bowman and wife, Sandy, of Harrisonburg, Sandra Bowman of Fairfax, Rose DeYoe and husband, Michael, of Port Republic, and Sam Bowman and wife, Suzanne, of Harrisonburg; two sisters, Hazel Good of Harrisonburg and Millie Thompson of Williamsburg; a sister-in-law, Anita Heatwole of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Tonia Wells Trivett, John Bowman (Mendy), Jodi Bowman Cyzick (Andy), Travis Bowman (Ashley), Miranda Bowman Weaver (Keith), Lucas Crawford (Christy Lowery), Jerad Bowman (Kate), Derick Bowman (Carissa), and Chase DeYoe (Shelly); great-grandchildren, John “Jay” Bowman III, Quentin Bowman, Kirsten Cyzick, Jaime Cyzick, Lana Cyzick, Forest Cyzick, Tucker Bowman, Harper Bowman, Nash Bowman, Zoey Weaver, Mea Weaver, Kimber Weaver, Annabelle Bowman, Oliver Bowman, and Zooey, Aspen and Lyla DeYoe; and many nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday, April 22, in Weavers Mennonite Church.
A graveside service will be held 2 p.m. Saturday, April 23, in Weavers Mennonite Church Cemetery led by John Bowman. Pallbearers will be John, Travis, Jerad and Derick Bowman, Lucas Crawford, Andy Cyzick and Keith Weaver. A memorial service will follow at 4 p.m. in Gospel Hill Mennonite Church officiated by Pastor Dan Horning.
Memorials may be directed to Gideons International, Rockingham West Camp, PO Box 734, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Bear Funeral Home is serving the family. Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
