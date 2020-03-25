Geneva Katherine Meadows Oliver
Geneva Katherine Meadows Oliver, 92, of Parkville, Md., passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Franklin Woods Center in Rosedale, Md.
Mrs. Oliver was born April 27, 1927, in Virginia and was a daughter of the late Elmer and Mamie Meadows Lam. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Floyd Ray Oliver, who preceded her in death on March 26, 2004; a son, Lowell Meadows; a brother, Alvin Lam, and a sister, Regina Meadows.
Geneva worked in a poultry plant as a Quality Control Manager.
She is survived by her son, Anthony Meadows; daughter, Michele Oliver, and sisters, Elva St. Clair, Bernice Meadows and Esther Meadows.
Family and friends may call between noon and 3 p.m. Thursday, March 26, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton. With the necessary steps that need to be taken at this time, there will be only 10 people or less that will be allowed to enter the funeral home at a time to ensure the safety of everyone.
A private graveside service will be held at Mount Olivet Cemetery in McGaheysville with the Rev. Barbara Hensley officiating.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.