Geneva Leona (Perry) Carr, 92, of Dayton, passed away Thursday, June 4, 2020, at White Birch Estates.
She was born in Rockingham County on January 16, 1928, and was the daughter of the late Robert Hensel, Sr. and Cora Belle (Shifflett) Perry.
Geneva had worked at Metro Pants, and RM Madison prior to her retirement and at Monte Vista Greenhouse for 12 years part time in retirement. She had attended First Assembly of God and Dayton United Methodist Church. She attended Bridgewater High School. Geneva enjoyed flowers, her dogs, shopping and spending time with her family and friends.
Geneva was united in marriage on April 21, 1946, to Ernest G. Carr, who preceded her in death on May 20, 2002.
She is survived by two daughters, Barbara Smoker of Bridgewater and Judy Powell and her husband, Ed, of Bridgewater; three grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; four great-grandchildren, and four step-great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband and parents, she was preceded in death by her brothers and sisters.
A private graveside service will be held at Dayton Cemetery with Rev. Jeffrey B. Ferguson officiating.
Friends may come by Johnson Funeral Service in Bridgewater on Monday, June 8, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. to sign the register book and pay their respects.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to White Birch Activities Fund, 837 Oakwood Drive, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.johnsonfs.com.
