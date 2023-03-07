Geneva Reese Lantz
Geneva Reese Lantz, 84, of Broadway, died March 4, 2023, at Life Care Center of New Market.
She was born April 25, 1938, in Harrisonburg to the late Pete Reese and Edna C. Payne Hiser.
Geneva worked as a bookkeeper for B&S Contracting.
She is survived by sisters, Vivian Knepper and husband, John, of Broadway and Violet Sherman and husband, Paul, of Linville; nephews, Tim Showalter and wife, Kim, and Joey Showalter and wife, Kris; great-nieces, Hope and Faith Showalter; and great-nephews, Daniel and Eli Showalter.
Her body was cremated and services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
