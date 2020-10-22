Genevieve Ann Simmons, 77, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020, at her home.
Mrs. Simmons was born Feb. 22, 1943, in Winchester, Va., and was a daughter of the late Howard and Dorothy Moubray Caldwell.
She worked for Swift Poultry. She loved the outdoors, lawn parties, and church gatherings with friends. She was a member of Ridgeway Mennonite Church.
She was married to Leslie Pearl Simmons, who passed away in 1977.
Surviving are her companion of 40 years, Charles Edward Reed of Harrisonburg; daughters, Pat Harris and husband, Bob, of Hinton, Kimberly Simmons-Eckard and husband, Chris, of Bridgewater; grandchildren, Carroll Ray Pennington Jr., Leslie Eckard, Christopher Eckard; great-granddaughter, Alexis Pennington; nephews, Richard Caldwell, Jimmy Caldwell, Randy Caldwell; and her beloved dog, “Bear.”
In addition to her husband and parents, Mrs. Simmons was preceded in death by her brother, Charles Caldwell; and a niece, Sylvia Caldwell.
Pastor Ben Risser and John Keim will conduct a graveside service at Mount Clinton Cemetery Saturday, Oct. 24, 2020, at 1:30 p.m. The family will receive friends prior to the graveside from 12:30 until 1:15 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.