Genevieve Elizabeth Scott Strawderman, 87, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.
Mrs. Strawderman was born March 3, 1934, in Rockingham County and was a daughter of the late Homer Scott and Bertha Berry Scott.
She worked for Coffman Farms and retired from Enterprise Food Service. She was selflessly devoted to her family with whom she loved to spend time. She was a member of Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren.
On Dec. 25, 1954, she married Leroy Victor Strawderman, who passed away Jan. 7, 2008.
Surviving are her children, Gerald Strawderman and wife, Sandra, of Rockingham, Sue Holley and husband, Charlie, of Sugar Grove, Teresa Cortes and husband, Salvador, of Bridgewater and Kevin Strawderman of Broadway; eight grandchildren, Carenda Strawderman, Blair Strawderman, Brandy Caplinger, April Crider, Hermelinda Cortes, Stephanie Cortes Hernandez, Jessica Cortes and Scott Strawderman and 11 great-grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Mrs. Strawderman was preceded in death by a son, Darrell Strawderman, and her siblings, Charles Scott, Mildred Harper and Homer Scott Jr.
Pastor Jon Prater will conduct a memorial service Sunday, Aug. 22, 2021, at 4 p.m. at Mt. Zion Church of the Brethren. The family will receive friends following the service. Burial will be held privately.
There will be no viewing or visitation at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to McMullen Funeral Home, 5784 Greenmount Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22802 to help with expenses.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
