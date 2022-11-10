Genevieve Gay Holsinger, 84, of Broadway, Va., passed away Nov. 8, 2022, at Bellaire at Stone Port in Harrisonburg. She was born June 14, 1938, in Rockingham County to the late Claude and Edith Biller Fulk.
Genevieve was a babysitter and a homemaker. She was a member of Faith Lutheran Church of the Valley in Timberville.
On July 6, 1957, she married James Allen Holsinger, who preceded her in death Oct. 10, 2014.
Genevieve is survived by one daughter, Susan Fleming of Broadway; two sons, Jeff Holsinger and wife, Cindy, of Broadway and Mike Holsinger and wife, Candy, of Timberville; six grandchildren, Stacy Rodgers, Shane Rodgers and wife, Sarah, Steven Holsinger and wife, Jennifer, Sarah Holsinger and companion, Dane Boller, Nicole Wood and husband, Lucas, and Julie Ritchie; six great-grandchildren, Noah Rodgers, Matthew Rodgers, Jacob Smallwood, Dawson Ritchie, Amelia Ritchie, and Meredith Wood; and one sister, Catherine Anderson.
She was preceded in death by a son, Steve Holsinger; son-in-law, Rick Fleming; two brothers, James Fulk and Junior Fulk; and two sisters, Treva Smith and Bettie Smith.
Pastor Roger Austin will conduct a graveside service 3:00 p.m. Sunday at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church Cemetery in Timberville.
Friends and family may pay their respects from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815 or Broadway Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815.
