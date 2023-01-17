CHURCHVILLE, Va.--Genevieve “Genny” (Lambert) Michael, 89, of 218 Hotchkiss Road, died Thursday (Jan. 12, 2023) in Augusta Health.
Born May 22, 1933, in Churchville, she was a daughter of the late Jacob Monroe and Nellie (Armstrong) Lambert.
Genny was a 1950 graduate of Churchville High School.
On June 28, 1952, she married Earl “Cricket” Michael, who preceded her in death on Feb. 14, 2012. She was a long-time, active member of St. James United Methodist Church and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Churchville Volunteer Fire Department and Rescue Squad. Prior to retirement, she was employed by General Electric and Genicom.
In addition to her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Evelyn Morris and Wilma Halterman; and two brothers, Ray and Allen Lambert. Surviving are a daughter, Carol Clatterbaugh and husband, Bob, of Staunton; a son, Gary Michael of Churchville; a sister, Mary Huffman of Churchville; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A funeral service was held 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 16, in Bear Funeral Home officiated by Pastors Lester Kennedy and Ralph Grow. Burial followed in Green Hill Cemetery.
Active pallbearers were Rodger and Timmy Huffman, Steve Morris, Ray Lambert Jr., Doug Harlow, Cary Branham, and Bobby McManaway.
Honorary pallbearers were members of the Open Door Sunday school class.
The family received friends Sunday afternoon in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Churchville Fire and Rescue, PO Box 608, Churchville, VA 24421 or to St. James United Methodist Church, PO Box 43, Churchville, VA 24421.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at bearfuneralhome.com.
