Genevieve Lineweaver Crowe, 94, of Rockingham, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
She was born on Dec. 21, 1925 in Rockingham County and was the daughter of the late Irvin W. and Virdie Evers Lineweaver.
She was a graduate of Bridgewater High School and a member of Saint Stephens United Church of Christ.
On Dec. 21, 1946 she married, Ray T. Crowe, who preceded her in death on Dec. 5, 2004.
She is survived by her sons, R.T. Crowe, II of Chadron, Neb. and Terry R. Crowe and wife, Mary, who was her caregiver, of Rockingham; a daughter, Darlene E. Crowe of Linville; two grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren.
A private graveside will be held at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
Lindsey Funeral Home in Harrisonburg is handling arrangements. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.lindseyharrisonburg.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.