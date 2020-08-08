Genevieve Mabel Runion Moyers, 87, a resident of Linville, passed away on Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mrs. Moyers was born on April 22, 1933 and was a daughter of the late Howard A. and Eunice Biller Runion of Runions Creek in Broadway, Va. She was the youngest of three daughters.
On Sept. 12, 1951, she married Carroll L. Moyers, who survives. She was a member of the Mount Zion Church of the Brethren in Linville.
Genevieve was a kind and loving wife, mother and grandmother. She enjoyed going to yard sales and thrift stores, cooking for her family and crocheting. She and Carroll were members of the Tri-County Antique Car Club, and they enjoyed driving and showing their 1929 Ford Model A in the local parades and car shows. She worked many years for Rocco and Hilltop Hatcheries.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Dennis L. Moyers and wife, Lana, of Linville; daughter, Sharon Quesenberry and husband, J.C., also of Linville; five grandchildren, Weston Moyers and wife, Lori, of Elkridge, Maryland, Benjamin Moyers of Haymarket, Elizabeth Strickler of Linville, Kelli Sprague and husband, Scott, of Broadway, and Kevin Quesenberry and wife, Emily, of Linville; seven great-grandchildren, Joseph, Zachary, and Natalie Moyers, Jaxon Strickler, Rebecca and Ryan Sprague, and Hayley Quesenberry.
She was preceded in death by two sisters, Victorene Mitchell and Priscilla Mitchell.
Pastor Jon Prater will conduct a graveside service on Monday, Aug. 10, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Mount Zion Cemetery in Linville. All attending will be asked to observe the COVID guidelines including wearing masks and social distancing.
The casket will remain closed and there will be no visitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
