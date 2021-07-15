Genevieve Norma (Smith) Ruddle, age 93, of Franklin, W.Va., passed away July 14, 2021, at Pendleton Manor under the care of Hospice. She was born July 13, 1928, in Cumberland, Md., a daughter of the late Verna (Hammer) Smith and Gordon Preston Smith.
Genevieve was a 1946 graduate of Franklin High School, where she was an avid basketball player. She attended Madison College (James Madison University) and she had worked for many years at the Franklin Meat Market before retiring in 1988. Genevieve was a homemaker and helped on the family farm. She was an active member of the Mount Zion United Methodist Church.
Genevieve was united in marriage on Oct. 25, 1950, to Raleigh M. Ruddle, who preceded her in death on May 14, 2013. She was also preceded in death by two sisters, Lois King (2005) and Patsy Puffenbarger (2017).
Surviving are a daughter, Sharon (Raymond) Harr of Franklin, W.Va.; a son, Tracy A. Ruddle of Franklin, W.Va.; numerous nieces, nephews, and special friends at Pendleton Manor.
Genevieve's family will receive friends Saturday, July 17, 2021, 6 to 8 p.m. at Basagic Funeral Home in Franklin, W.Va. The funeral will be Sunday, July 18, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Mike Loudermilk officiating. Interment will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery, Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Mt. Zion United Methodist Church, any Pendleton County Rescue Squad, or Pendleton Manor Therapy Department. Memories and words of comfort may be left at www.basagic.com.
