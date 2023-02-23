George Alfred Sheffer Jr., 69, a resident of Rockingham, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, at Sentara RMH Medical Center.
Mr. Sheffer was born Aug. 30, 1953, in Rockingham County and was a son of Janet Louise Sheffer of Rockingham and the late George Alfred Sheffer Sr.
He retired from Cargill in 2018. He loved to fish, play the lottery, do crossword puzzles and watch westerns on TV.
Surviving, in addition to his mother, are his siblings, Debbie Armstrong, Edward “Eddie” Sheffer and Brenda Payne; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was also preceded in death by a brother-in-law, Larry Payne.
At his request, his body was cremated, and all services will be held privately.
The family wishes to extend their sincerest thank you to the doctors, nurses, and staff of the Sentara RMH Medical Center ICU, second and third floors, Heart, and Pulmonary Departments, and Dr. Whitman and his staff at Rockingham Family Physicians.
