George Allen Seger
George Allen Seger, 71, passed away at his residence in Linville, Va., on Friday, Jan. 21, 2022.
He was born Feb. 20, 1950, in Aquasco, Md., to the late Thomas M. and Cartha Groves Seger.
George moved to the Shenandoah Valley in 1997 and married the love of his life, the former Mary Etta Spitler, on Dec. 27, 1998.
George was a retired long haul truck driver of 25 years and spent his retirement as a farmer. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed spending his free time hunting and fishing, where he became a lifetime member of the Virginia Bear Hunters Association. He was an active member of Country Cruisers Street Rodders and enjoyed restoring and cruising around in his antique autos.
In addition to his wife, Mary Etta Spitler-Seger, he is survived by daughters, Vicki Johnson, Katie Carmichael, Jenny Seger and Denise Spitler; five grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; and two sisters, June Margaret Atchinson of Waldorf, Md., and Frances Robinson of Church Hill, Md.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Vickie Dumler; four brothers and three sisters.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Feb. 12, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway, Va., where masks will be encouraged.
His body was cremated and a celebration of life will be announced at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Broadway Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.GrandleFuneralHome.com.
