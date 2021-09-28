George Allen Simmons, 74, of New Market, passed away Saturday, Sept. 25, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Simmons was born Oct. 3, 1946, in McDowell, W.Va., son of the late George W. Simmons and Edna R. Hedrick Simmons.
He retired from Trumbo electric after 47 years as an electrical engineer as well as being a member of the Board of Directors.
He was preceded in death by six sisters. He is survived by his wife, Polly Ann Gochenour Simmons, whom he married on July 14, 1968; two daughters, Carolyn Ann Simmons of New Market and Lisa Ann Simmons Ritchie and husband, Bruce, of New Market; one son, Michael Allen Simmons and wife, Krystal, of New Market; one sister, Rosalee Kagey of McGaheysville; seven grandchildren, Brandon Freeman and wife, Tiffany, Christopher Strawderman, Nathan Strawderman, Stephanie Bowers, Caleb Clinedinst, Courtney Ritchie and Evan Simmons; one great-grandson, Branch Freeman; also survived by his lifelong best friend, Maynard Zirkle, and a good friend and neighbor, Gary Hottinger.
George loved hunting, building houses, praising the Lord, and leading others to the Lord. However, his greatest love and admiration was his grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Sentara Hospice, 2000 Beery Road, Harrisonburg, VA 22801 or St. Jude, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.