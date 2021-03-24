George ‘Ben’ Brockington
George “Ben” Benjamin Brockington, 86, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Monday, March 22, 2021, at Woodland Park of VMRC. A native of South Carolina, he was a son of the late George Benjamin Brockington and Mary Brockington Curtis.
Much of Mr. Brockington’s childhood was spent at Thornwell Home for Children in Clinton, S.C., where he was active in 4-H Club and dairy cattle fitting and showmanship. He won many awards at local and state competitions.
He graduated from Clemson University with a degree in Dairy Science and he was member of the Clemson Dairy Judging Team. He was also a graduate of Gaston College with a degree in electrical engineering technology.
He spent 29 years in the employ of Dominion Energy. He began as an agricultural representative in Clifton Forge, Va., and retired as coordinator of energy services in Charlottesville, Va. During his retirement, he worked for 13 years in the electrical department at Lowe’s Home Improvement Warehouse.
Mr. Brockington was a Christian gentleman who truly loved God and his family. His greatest joy was being of service to others. He served as a deacon in the Presbyterian Church and at his death was a member of Covenant Presbyterian in Harrisonburg.
He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Joan Varner Brockington; two daughters, Susie Brockington Perry and husband, Charles, and Lynda Brockington Lutz and husband, Bobby; and a beloved grandson, Ben Lutz. He is also survived by his siblings, Herbert Stephen Brockington, William Belton Brockington and Ann Brockington Cable and their families.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Lourine Brockington Rierson; a brother, William Alexander Brockington; and two nephews, Gray Cable and Andrew Smith.
Private burial of his cremated remains will be held at later date in South Carolina. There will be no other services.
The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff of the Showalter House for their excellent, compassionate care.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the VMRC Good Samaritan Fund, 1491 Virginia Ave., Harrisonburg, VA 22802, Thornwell Home for Children, 302 S. Broad St., Clinton, SC 29325 or Covenant Presbyterian Church, 32 Southgate Court, Suite 101, Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullenfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
