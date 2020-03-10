George Bernard Baron
George Bernard Baron, of Bridgewater, Va., passed away March 8, 2020, at the age of 96. His beloved wife, Marjorie, preceded him in death in 2013.
He is survived by: daughter, Anne and husband, Jim Anderson, of Boone, N.C.; daughter, Susan, of Swanton, Ohio; son, Stephen and wife, Mary Kahwajy, of Bridgewater, Va.; son, Thomas, of Blowing Rock, N.C.; and daughter, Eve and husband, Eric Cadorra, of Brooklyn, N.Y. He is also survived by seven grandchildren: Samuel Kahwajy Baron, Kira and Ian Ellsworth, Tony, Nicholas, and Emily Haddad, and Erin Cadorra, and two great-grandchildren. We also wish to acknowledge George’s longtime caregiver, Kary Morris.
A graduate of Ohio State University, George had a 37-year career as a mechanical engineer at Marion Power Shovel Company. He earned several awards for excellence, and was responsible for many innovations, most notably his design work for the crawler which was used to transport rockets to the launch pad at Cape Canaveral.
George was active in his church, serving for many years as a cantor, soloist, and choir member at St. Mary’s parish. He also sang at weddings, funerals, and the annual performance of The Messiah.
George moved to Bridgewater to the home of his son, Steve and wife, Mary, after Marjorie’s unexpected death, and stayed with them until his health required that he move to a nursing home. Thereafter, Steve and Mary visited several times a day, as Bridgewater Home is next door to the lab where Steve teaches microbiology at Bridgewater College, and is a seven minutes’ walk from the couple’s home. George’s other children also visited often.
Funeral Services are being handled by Gunder/Hall and Snyder Funeral Home in Marion, Ohio, in coordination with Johnson Funeral Services in Bridgewater. A later memorial service will be held at Blessed Sacrament Church in Harrisonburg. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to the St. Vincent De Paul Society in Marion, Ohio.
