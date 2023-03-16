George Calvin Lam, 82, of Elkton, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, March 11, 2023.
George, known to family as Calvin, was a life-long resident of Elkton. He served in the United States Army as an MP. Following his military service, George worked for DuPont, Dean Lumber Company, and operated his own country store. He was a devout Christian, and was a guest speaker at many churches throughout the years. Mr. Lam was also a lay speaker for the Blue Ridge Charge of the United Methodist Church. He ministered to many inmates when he visited the jail. George was a friend to many, and always had a kind word or a helping hand to those who needed it.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph Clinton and Gladys Mae (Meadows) Lam.
He was also preceded in death by John Henry Fawcett, whom he raised as a son; brothers, Joseph Lam, Wilford Lam; sisters, Velma Monger, Anna Mae Dean, Ella Harlow; six nephews; one niece; and his beloved dog “Smokey”.
George is survived by a daughter-in-law, Kathy Fawcett of Rose Hill, Virginia; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
A service of salvation will be held on Saturday, March 18, 2023 at 4 p.m. at the Elkton Chapel of Kyger Funeral Home, with Pastor Tom Robinson officiating. Burial will be held privately at a later date.
The family will receive friends from 3 until 4 p.m. at the funeral home prior to the service. Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence by visiting www.kygers.com
Arrangements entrusted to the Elkton Chapel of Kyger Funeral Home.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.