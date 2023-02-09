George Chancellor Bowers Jr., 68, of Harrisonburg, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, at his home.
Mr. Bowers was born in Washington, D.C., on Sept. 4, 1954, and was the son of the late George Chancellor and Elizabeth Dulin Bowers.
George attended Broadway High School and had a longstanding career as a Mechanical Specialist at Truck and Equipment in Harrisonburg. He was an avid amateur (ham) radio enthusiast and enjoyed riding his motorcycle in his spare time.
George is survived by his two sisters, Kathy Bowers Thompson and husband, Tommy, of Harrisonburg and Mary Margaret Bowers of Fairborn, Ohio; fiancée, Carolyn Armentrout, as well as numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. He was greatly loved by his family and friends.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg Rescue Squad, 1700 Reservoir St., Harrisonburg, VA 22801.
A memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg with Pastor Lauren Eanes officiating.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
