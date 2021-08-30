George E. Derrow, 89, a resident of Harrisonburg, passed away Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, at Harrisonburg Health and Rehab. He previously lived with his daughter in Port Republic.
Mr. Derrow was born Feb. 8, 1932, in Rockingham County and was the son of the late Melvin and Mary McDonald Derrow. He was raised by his grandparents, Bernie and Ardie Derrow.
He was a painter for Homer Detamore and worked for many years at Crider’s Upholstery.
On June 18, 1953, he married Betty Ewing Derrow, who passed away Aug. 24, 1993.
Surviving are his children, Elaine D. Harvey and husband, Roy “Skip”, of Port Republic, Mark E. Derrow of Hinton; and a half brother, Larry D. Shifflett and wife, Edie, of Summerville, S.C.
In addition to his parents and grandparents, Mr. Derrow was preceded in death by a son, Robert Derrow.
Pastor Scott Harris will conduct a graveside service Tuesday, Aug. 31, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Eastlawn Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends Monday, Aug. 30, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made to the family by visiting www.mcmullehfh.com.
McMullen Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
