George E. Gilmer, 76, of Elkton, Va., passed away April 9, 2020, at Sentara RMH Medical Center in Harrisonburg.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Constance H. Gilmer; sister, Virginia C. Gilmer; his daughters, Amanda Nott and her husband, Chris, Rebecca Bushey and her husband, Scott, and his son, John E. Gilmer and his wife, Kimball; and seven grandchildren, Ian Nott, Patrick Nott, Rachel Nott, Katie Gilmer, Caroline Gilmer, Jack Gilmer and Benjamin Bushey.
George was born July 27, 1943, in Charleston, S.C., and was the son of John Bentley Gilmer and Virginia Dawson Gilmer. He finished his schooling at Lynchburg College in 1965, earning a Bachelor's degree, and married his college sweetheart, Connie, in December of the same year. He was a longtime resident of Virginia, living most of his life in Northern Virginia, and retiring to the historical "Gilmer farm" in Rockingham County in 2010, which is where his father was born.
George was a gentle and loving husband and father. He loved to tell the story of how he met his bride, and he would often tell "Dad jokes." He was a history buff who enjoyed learning about his ancestors. He was an avid bluegrass musician who played guitar, mandolin, banjo, and bass fiddle, and he would frequent a number of the bluegrass jams in the area. He encouraged his children and grandchildren to play instruments, and he passed along his love of music to several of them.
George enjoyed planting dahlias in the garden, as his father did, and he would often give the award-winning blooms to friends and family. He enjoyed raising fish and listening to frogs in the evening. He was also an active member of the Elkton Evangelical Presbyterian Church, and previously, McLean Bible Church and Grace Bible Church. He trusted Jesus as his Savior when he was 40 years old, and he looked forward to spending eternity with his Father in Heaven at the end of his life on earth.
His family will miss George dearly, and though they are grieving, they grieve with the hope that they will be reunited with him in glory someday. Jesus said, “I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in me will live, even though they die; and whoever lives by believing in me will never die. Do you believe this?” (John 11:25-26).
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date. The Gilmer family would like to thank the doctors, nurses, and staff of RMH for taking such great care of George while he was in the hospital. Therefore, in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the RMH Foundation at www.supportrmh.org.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.