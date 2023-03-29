George Edward Miller Jr.
George Edward Miller Jr., 89, of Broadway, Va., died March 26, 2023, at the University of Virginia Medical Center in Charlottesville.
He was born April 18, 1933, in Fulks Run to the late George Edward Sr. and Leafy M. Runion Miller.
George was a garage supervisor for Rockingham County Public Schools before retiring. He was a member of The Brethren at Mountain Grove Church and attended Woods Chapel Independent Bible Church.
On Dec. 29, 1954, he married the former Nona A. Hupp, who preceded him in death March 25, 2009.
Surviving are two daughters, Bonita Shaffer of Oakland, Md. and Nancy Lantz and husband, Erich, of Rockingham; one son, George Miller III and wife, Tamara, of Timberville; one brother, Matthew “Bud” Miller of Timberville; and a number of nieces and nephews.
One brother, Willard “Red” Miller, and a son-in-law, Jim Shaffer, preceded him in death.
George was a gifted technician and a creative problem-solver who always sought new projects, which he undertook with a cool head and understated enthusiasm.
He was also a loving father who extended that unconditional love to the spouses of his children, readily making them feel part of the family. He made many friends both through his long career and in his retirement, and his influence will be felt through many generations.
Pastors Tim Miller, Eric Wetzel, and Jerry Shiflet will conduct a memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday at The Brethren at Mountain Grove Church in Fulks Run. Burial at Mountain Grove Cemetery will be private.
Friends and family may pay their respects and sign the guestbook Wednesday (today) from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. and Thursday from 9 a.m.-12 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
Memorial contributions may be made to Broadway Rescue Squad, PO Box 666, Broadway, VA 22815, Broadway Fire Department, P.O. Box 271, Broadway, VA 22815 or to UVA Health Foundation, PO Box 37963, Boone, Iowa 50037. In the latter case, please add “UVA Medical Center/Hospital (70002)” to the memo line of your check. You may also donate in George’s honor online at https://getinvolved.uvahealth.org/george_e_miller_jr.
Online condolences may be left for the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.