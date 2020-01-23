George Ellis Shifflett
George Ellis Shifflett, 64, of Elkton, passed away Jan. 21, 2020, at his home.
He was born Oct. 21, 1955, to Mildred Lucille Harvey Shifflett and the late Lawrence Thomas Shifflett. He is also preceded in death by a brother, Lawrence Thomas Shifflett Jr.
George worked at the Recycling Center for the Rockingham County Public Works Department and retired after 13 years of service. He was a member of the Massanutten Hunting Club and Junior Order of United American Mechanics No. 149 of Elkton. He enjoyed hunting, his Corvette, telling stories, and never met a stranger.
He is survived by wife, Sharon Hutchinson Shifflett; two sons, George Calvin Shifflett and his wife, Sara, and Dustin Shane Shifflett; daughter, Stacie Lynne Shifflett and her husband, David Rose; seven grandchildren, Hannah, Dillon, Noah, Devon, Kayla, Erica, and Alyssa; and great-granddaughter, Aniyah.
The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Kyger Funeral Home in Elkton.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Elkton Rescue Squad, 20871 Blue and Gold Drive, Elkton, VA 22827.
Condolences may be shared at www.kygers.com.
