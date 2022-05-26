George Franklin Morris, 59, of Keezletown, died May 22, 2022, at INOVA Hospital in Fairfax. He was born Jan. 30, 1963, in Harrisonburg and was a son of Naomi Lucas Foley of Luray and the late Charles Wilford Morris Sr.
He worked as a roofer with Riteway Roofing.
Surviving are a son, George Franklin Riggleman; a daughter, Desirae Kerns; two stepdaughters, Tiffany Mongold and Felicia Feaster, 10 grandchildren; 11 nieces and nephews; two brothers, Charles Morris Jr. and David Morris; and two sisters, Doris Eustler and Penny Martinez.
The family will receive friends Saturday, June 4, from 2 to 4 p.m. at Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
His body will be cremated.
The family requests that memorial contributions be made to Grandle Funeral Home, P.O. Box 114, Broadway, VA 22815 to help offset funeral expenses.
Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.grandlefuneralhome.com.
