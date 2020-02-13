George Franklin Puffenbarger, 82, of Bridgewater, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at home. George was born Jan. 29, 1938, in Sugar Grove, W.Va., a son of the late John Harrison and Maudy Jane (Hoover) Puffenbarger.
He retired from Riddleberger Brothers Inc.
On June 14, 1964, he married Lucille “Lucy” Crummett, who preceded him in death on Dec. 28, 2010.
George is survived by two sons, Gary Franklin Puffenbarger and wife, Janet, of Elkton and Jerry Wayne Puffenbarger of Bridgewater; brother, Johnny Puffenbarger of Weyers Cave and two sisters, Leafy Simmons and Bertha Shank and husband, Wayne, of Mount Solon. Three grandchildren and six great-grandchildren also survive.
In addition to his parents and wife, George was preceded in death by two brothers, Stover Lee Puffenbarger and Samuel Archie Puffenbarger and a sister, Lou Emma Smith.
A graveside service will be held Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Beaver Creek Church Cemetery with Chaplain David Kite officiating.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Harrisonburg/Rockingham SPCA, P.O. Box 413, Harrisonburg, VA 22803.
Online condolences to the family may be shared at www.johnsonfs.com.
