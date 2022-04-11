George Gilbert Foltz Jr., 98, of Mount Jackson, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022, at Skyline Terrace Nursing Home in Woodstock.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, April 13, at 2:00 p.m. at Mt. Jackson Cemetery. Pastor Glen Turner will officiate.
Mr. Foltz was born May 20, 1923, in Conicville, Va., son of the late George Gilbert Fultz Sr. and Minnie Matilda Dodson Fultz.
He was a Marine Corps Veteran of World War II and formerly worked as a custodian at Stonewall Jackson High School.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beatrice Viola Kohne Foltz; children, George Gilbert Foltz III, Helen Kay Baker, Joseph Lynn Foltz, and Floyd Wayne Foltz and siblings, Everett Waldo Fultz, Elwood Clark Fultz and Doris Adams.
He is survived by his children, Beverley F. Passmore of Timberville, Roy A. Foltz of Edinburg, Alice F. Kenney of Strasburg, Wanda S. Runion of Edinburg and Gelia F. Kenney of Edinburg; 20 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren and 19 great-great-grandchildren.
Honorary pallbearers will be his grandsons.
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6 to 8 p.m. at Valley Funeral Chapel, 14116 S. Middle Road, Edinburg.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice.
Online condolences may be left at www.valleyfs.com.
Arrangements by Heishman Funeral Home Inc., Valley Funeral Service Branch, Edinburg.
