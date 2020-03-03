George Ira Getz Jr.
George Ira Getz Jr., 92, husband of Carolinda Fowler Getz, died Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his home in Sumter, S.C. Born in Broadway, Va., he was the son of the late George Ira Getz Sr. and Anna May Getz.
Mr. Getz was a member of St. James Lutheran Church. He was a retired real estate broker.
Surviving are his wife of Sumter; three sons, Dr. George “Chip” Ira Getz III (Veronica) of Charlotte, N.C., the Rev. Keith Warren Getz (Laura) of Sumter and Joel Bruce Getz of Pflugerville, Texas; a daughter, Karen Harmon (Lee) of Columbia; three sisters, Catherine Lemons and Wilda Ritchie of Broadway, Va., and Wilma Grimm of Rockingham, Va.; seven grandchildren and six great- grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a daughter, Donna Getz.
A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 5, at 11 a.m. at St. James Lutheran Church, Sumter, S.C. The Rev. John L. Yost III will be officating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. before the service.
Interment of ashes will be at Rader Lutheran Church Cemetery in Timberville, Va.
The family is deeply grateful to Amedisys Hospice for their loving care.
Memorials may be made to St. James Lutheran Church, 1137 Alice Drive, Sumter, SC 29150 or a charity of one’s choice.
Online condolences may be made to www.sumterfunerals.com.
Elmore Hill McCreight Funeral and Crematory, 221 Broad St., Sumter, is in charge of the arrangements (803) 775-9386.
