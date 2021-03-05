George Jesse McClure, 74, of Mathias, W.Va., passed away Wednesday, March 3, 2021, at Martha Jefferson Hospital, Charlottesville, Va. Born Sept. 22, 1946, in Cheverly, Md., he was a son of the late Edward J. McClure and Mary L. McGaha McClure.
He received the Purple Heart for his service as a Marine in Vietnam. He enjoyed shooting pool, playing darts, target shooting, playing poker and cutting wood.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two brothers, Dudley McClure and Richard McClure and a grandson, Quenten J. Strawderman.
He is survived by three daughters, Rebecca McClure, Heather McClure, both of Mathias, W.Va., and Connie McClure of Mt. Airy, Md.; four grandchildren, Jesse Strawderman, Daniel Strawderman, Brandon McClure and Josh Proctor; three sisters, Ethel Leslie of Port Charlotte, Fla., Emma Proctor of Glen Burnie, Md., and Myra Harmon of Woodbridge, Va.; two brothers, Edward “Eddie” McClure of Pennsylvania and John Robert McClure of Virginia, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held Sunday, March 7, 2021, at 3 p.m. at the McKee Funeral Home Chapel, Baker, W.Va. Military rites will be accorded by the U.S. Marines.
The family will receive friends from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.
All arrangements are being handled by McKee Funeral Home, Baker, W.Va.
