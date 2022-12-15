After a period of declining health, George John Dippold Jr., suddenly passed away at home of a heart condition on Thanksgiving evening. Born in Newark, New Jersey, George was the son of the late George John Dippold Sr. and Dorothy (Dottie) Loretta Dippold. He was also preceded in death by his niece, Katelyn Hawryluk.
The middle child between his sisters, Karen and Roseann, he and his family lived in Linwood, Old Bridge, and Colts Neck, NJ. George, an outstanding athlete, particularly in discus and shot put, graduated from Christian Brothers Academy in 1982, where he forged many lifelong friendships with his classmates. George’s athletic success at CBA earned him a track and field scholarship at the College of William & Mary in Williamsburg, Virginia, where he still holds records. There, he met Lesin Liskey, the love of his life, whom he joyously married in 1987.
They lived in the DC area and then in Harrisonburg, VA, before settling in Richmond, VA, in 1993, to raise their children, George III, Madeline & Paul, along with their dear rescue dogs. A devoted husband & father, George reveled in developing rich family traditions, welcoming all his children’s friends and cousins in widely anticipated and grandly planned events. Beyond coaching youth sports & leading scout adventures, George instigated big raft flips, fearless “cowabunga” jumps, treasure hunts, wizard feasts, Spoons tournaments, & many, many late-night dinners & card games.
From the strong foundation of Catholic faith instilled in him by his parents, George and his family attended St. Peter Catholic Church in Richmond, VA, sharing in the congregation’s support of the nearby unhoused community. He served the parish in many ways–including single-handedly maintaining the landscaping of the church and appearing as St. Nicholas on Christmas Eve.
After earning his BBA in Marketing from W&M in 1987, George worked in a retail warehouse for Woodword & Lothrop. It was there he discovered an interest and talent for computer programming. He proceeded to earn an MS in Computer Science from James Madison University in 1993.
While George earned accolades for his career in information technology, working for Circuit City, Wellpoint, and Verisk, before moving to Estes Express Lines, he was most driven by his ability to make a difference for those around him. Always striving to do the right thing, George shared himself as friend, brother, father, protector, coach, and mentor; enriching the lives of others.
Three years ago, George and Lesin moved with Lesin’s mother, Pem Liskey, to their beloved summer home on Slick Rock Mountain in Brevard, NC. He continued to work for Estes remotely, enjoying the idyllic surroundings & lifestyle of his cherished mountain home. George was respected and loved by family, friends and coworkers. He will remain an enduring presence connecting those he touched across the years and miles.
George is survived by his wife, Lesin Deming Liskey Dippold; his mother-in-law, Pem Liskey; his children: George III and wife, Addie Barnhart; Madeline and partner, Blake Sewell; and Paul and wife, Tyler; his sisters: Karen Hawryluk, husband, Mark; and children, Christopher and Matthew; and Roseann Brzostowski and children, Nicholas, Krystal, Lucas, and Dakota; his aunts, Elaine Esbin and Lorraine Halik; and a large extended family.
From far and wide, family and friends gathered to celebrate George’s life in a Funeral Mass at St. Barnabas Catholic Church in Arden, NC, on December 3rd, 2022 and at a fireside gathering of remembrance on Slick Rock Mountain on December 4th, 2022.
Memorial contributions may be made to the following organizations which represent causes close to George’s heart: Camp Holiday Trails (campholidaytrails.org), Capital Area Rescue Effort (carerva.com), Cashiers Highlands Humane Society (chhumanesociety.org), Conserving Carolina (conservingcarolina.org/donate), My Young & Old Fur Babies Pet Rescue Organization (myofbrescue.rescuegroups.org).
If you wish to leave a condolence for the family, please visit “Tributes” at www.mooreblanchard.com.
Moore-Blanchard Funerals & Cremations is honored to be caring for the family.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.