George Koontz Shull, 84, of Rhoadesville, Va., went home to be with his Lord on April 20, 2022, with his children by his side.
George was born on May 28, 1937. He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 56 years, Catherine Propst Shull and three brothers, Gary, Randy, and Billy Shull.
George is survived by his children; 19 grandchildren; 45 great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. George is also survived by his brother, Charles Shull and wife, Ruth, of Mount Crawford, Va.
George served five years in the U.S. Air Force with an honorable discharge. He was a self-employed builder and shared his knowledge and love of carpentry with his sons and many others over the years. He was an avid outdoorsman who loved to hunt and fish. He will be missed dearly by his family and friends.
A celebration of George Shull’s life will take place Thursday, April 28, 2022, at Salem Fields Community Church, 11120 Gordon Road, Fredericksburg, VA 22407 starting at 11:00 a.m. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the start of the service. Burial will follow at Culpeper National Cemetery.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.moserfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.