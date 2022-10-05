George Lewis Clemmer the Second of Cambridge, Mass., passed away July 13, 2022, at the age of 71. He is survived by his former wife, Lin Notzelman; his four children, Katia Holmes and family, Albion, Maine; Hillary Clemmer, Dell, Mont.; Tyler Clemmer, Chattanooga, Tenn.; Nathaniel Clemmer, Hardwick, Mass. He is also survived by his brother, Charles Clemmer and family, Staunton, Va.; as well as many dear friends (you know who you are).
George had an unquenchable curiosity, interest in quality workmanship and an intentionality that inspired (and at times frustrated) those around him. George was always looking for better ways to do things. Be it in the grand scheme or in the little day-to-day details.
We will all remember his brilliance. He was often humble of his accomplishments, these included but were not limited to, that he, obtained MIT degrees in Naval architecture, Electrical engineering and Business, designed helicopter systems, built boats, sailed multihulls, single handed in the Bahamas, married for 31 faithful years, designed yacht sails, loved and raised four children, started software companies, renovated colonial houses, organized community actions and created many small inventions.
At sixty, when some people are settling down into a life of routine, George was reinventing himself in a new field. George worked as a bioinformatician in the Channing Division of Network Medicine at Harvard Medical School and Brigham and Women's Hospital. He specialized in high-dimensional data analysis, systems biology, and network modeling in asthma pharmacogenomics. His contributions to scientific literature include the development of an "endophenotype" or composite score for assessing steroid responsiveness in asthma, as well as a systems biology study to identify and validate genes that modulate steroid response in children with asthma.
Some of his friends and family were very relieved when he started the next renaissance project, they could finally understand what he was talking about! No longer needing his lengthy lectures to get up to speed (but those that asked still got them). George was working on a high-end floor Lamp that could be a cottage industry to support him. This project filled much of his time tinkering over the last years. These lamps are no ordinary lamps all the same and have evidence of his quirkiness.
George was born in Harrisonburg, Va. (1950) and grew up in the Shenandoah Valley with his two brothers, Thomas and Charles. His family was long associated with the area and he enjoyed researching the history and the places of his heritage. After adventures in his twenties, that led to his interest in sail boats. He met and married Lin in Virginia and they moved to Massachusetts for his University.
Lin's brother, Gregory Notzelman, came to live with them when he was only 14 after their mother died. George became a mentor and a close friend to Greg through his formative years and he was part of their immediate family as it grew. First with the birth of George's daughter, Katia, then Hillary and last but not least, the twins, Tyler and Nathaniel.
As time passed and dynamics changed, the kids grew up and George found a path to a new life after his marriage. His last decade was spent in the Boston area. His life was environmentally minded, riding his bike and walking whenever possible. He reconnected with the Cambridge lifestyle he enjoyed as a student, became a passionate biker, enjoyed being closer to the ocean, and despite the appearance of being a hermit he maintained lasting relationships.
Though the loss is sudden we take comfort in knowing he lived a full and diverse life and as George would say, It's "Time to Declare Victory!”
Visitation was held in the Bell-O'Dea Funeral Home on Wednesday, July 20, from 6:00-8:00 p.m. Burial services will be private.
A Graveside Remembrance Service for family and close friends will be held on Saturday, Oct. 15, at 1:30 in the afternoon at Hebron Presbyterian Church, Augusta County, Va.
