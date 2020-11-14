George M. Griffith (Grif) died at age 99 on Oct. 12, 2020, after a brief stay at Dogwood Village in Orange, Va. He was born on Aug. 11, 1921, in Iowa City, Iowa.
He received his undergraduate degree and Master’s Degree in Civil Engineering at the University of Iowa.
He served in the signal corps of the Army during World War II.
George had many diverse interests. He was the president of a design firm in Cumberland, Md. Some of his designs included: office spaces in New York City, a chicken house in Wardensville, W.Va., and a parking garage in Cumberland, Md. He was on the board of the Monroe Institute in Faber, Va. and the Marine Life Institute in Massachusetts. He sponsored energy and dowsing workshops with Raymon Grace and worked for the Elisabeth Kubler-Ross Foundation He was a consultant at Verti-gro, a hydroponic gardening facility in Florida. He loved flying airplanes, sailing and was a voracious reader. Cape Cod was one of his favorite places.
George was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Alan, and former wife, Virginia H. Griffith. He leaves behind a daughter, Pam VanDerbeek and son-in-law, Keith VanDerbeek, of Earlysville, Va., two grandchildren, Kate and Peter VanDerbeek of Richmond, Va.; a great-grandson, Finn, and a nephew, Royce Hodges III and his wife, Nancy, of Ridgeley, W.Va. He was fortunate to have many good friends all over the country.
Dad would have appreciated donations to the Mt. Jackson United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 27, Mt. Jackson, VA 22842.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.