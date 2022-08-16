George Sherman Curry, 81, of Goldsboro, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, August 11, 2022 at Wayne Memorial Hospital.
He was born in Bridgewater, VA, on November 13, 1940 and was a son of the late Pauline Winston and Grover Curry, Sr. He was employed by Appalachian Rentals in Harrisonburg, VA.
He is survived by sister, Mary Washington, of Goldsboro, NC, and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers Grover C. "Butterball" Curry, Jr. and Andrew Carl "Shack" Curry.
The family will receive friends from 9:00 to 10:00 AM on Saturday, August 20, 2022 at Johnson Funeral & Cremation Service in Bridgewater. A funeral service will follow at 10:00 AM at the funeral home with Pastor Costella Forney officiating. Burial will follow at Newtown Cemetery in Harrisonburg.
