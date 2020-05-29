George V. Harris, 71, of Broadway, died at his home in Broadway on Monday, May 25, 2020. A funeral service will be held at a family farm in North Carolina on Sunday, May 31, 2020. A celebration of life service will be held locally at a later date for family and friends.
Local arrangements are by Grandle Funeral Home in Broadway.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.