George William Anderson
George William Anderson of Waynesboro passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020. He was born on Dec. 18, 1936, to the late William Lewis Anderson and Cornelia Lotts Anderson. He was preceded in death by his wife, Rowena Anderson, and daughter, Angela Anderson. He is survived by nephews, Lee Roy Hensley of Dayton, Va. and Keith Hensley of Harrisonburg, Va.
A graveside service will be held Monday, Nov. 9, at 2 p.m. at Augusta Memorial Park. McDow Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Masks are required.
