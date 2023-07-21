George William Fellows, 80, of Broadway, died Sunday, July 16, 2023 at the University of Virginia Hospital in Charlottesville.
A son of the late Helen Simmers Cubbage, he was born on December 5, 1942 in Rockingham County, Virginia.
George spent his whole life in this area and was employed by Rockingham Poultry (now Pilgrim’s Pride) retiring after 35 years of service.
He was a member of the Church of the Brethren by faith and enjoyed putting puzzles together, fishing, walking outdoors and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his companion, Naomi Ruth Sponaugle, of Broadway; one son, Charlie Fellows, of Timberville; one daughter, Julie Simmons, of Broadway; two step-daughters, FredaAnn Voorhis and husband, Dustin, of Mt. Sidney and Dora Jean Mongold, of Mathias, WV; three grandchildren, Hailey Kennedy, Abigayle Lantz and Braylynn Lantz; one step-grandchild, Darian Loebe; two brothers, Matthew Cubbage, of Broadway and Ricky Cubbage, of Timberville; and nephews.
Besides his mother and father, he was preceded in death by a son, Ronnie Fellows.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, July 24, 2023 at 2:00 pm at the Lindsey Funeral Home chapel in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home one hour prior to the service.
Burial will follow at Wood’s Chapel Cemetery, north of New Market.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to the American Heart Association, P.O. Box 840692, Dallas, TX 75284 or www.heart.org
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.lindseyfuneralhomes.com.
