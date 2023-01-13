George William “Will” Gissing, 50, of Harrisonburg, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 10, 2023. Mr. Gissing was born Nov. 6, 1972, in Coconut Grove, Fla.
Will was employed with Heartland Construction.
Surviving are his father and stepmother, Kirk and Nancy Gissing of Florida; his mother, Patricia Renfro Evans of Maine; two daughters, Pheonix Gissing and fiancé, Chad Morse of Elkton, and Adriana Gissing and companion, Chadwick Yager of Stanley; brother, Samuel Gissing and wife, Fran Beth of Maine, and grandchildren, Braxton Myers and Waylon Morse.
He was preceded in death by his stepfather, Thomas Evans.
A memorial service will be conducted at 1 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at Kyger Funeral Home in Harrisonburg.
The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be shared at kygers.com.
