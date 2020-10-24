Georgia Lam Morris, 75, of Maxwell, Texas, formerly of Elkton, went to be with her lord on Thursday, Oct. 22, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret Lam. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend to many.
She is survived by her son, Faron Morris and wife, Liz; five grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; sister, Faye Shifflett and husband, Ernest, of Elkton; brother, Rick Lam and wife, Debby, of Elkton; a special sister-in-law, Shirley Lam, with whom she resided in Texas; special friend, who was like a sister, Johanna Strickler, and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Agnes Bridges, and a brother, David Lam.
Services are being handled by Pennington Funeral Home in San Marcos, Texas.
