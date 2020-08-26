Georgia Mae Hughes
Georgia Mae Hughes, 86, died peacefully in her home on August 22nd.
She was born on March 27, 1934.
Ms. Hughes is survived by her children: Judy Welcher, Cynthia Barros, Selene Carr, Anastasia Lawson, and Nathaniel Hughes.
Those wishing may share a memory or an online condolence with the family by visiting www.reynoldshamrickfuneralhomes.com.
Arrangements entrusted to the Staunton Chapel of Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Homes. 540-886-2363.
