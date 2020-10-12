Georgia Mae Hughes, 86, of Staunton, died peacefully in her home with her son at her side on Aug. 22, 2020.
A graveside service will be held at Mt. Pisgah United Methodist Cemetery in Mount Sidney on Thursday, Oct. 15, at 1:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend. Family and friends will gather at Reynolds Hamrick Funeral Home in Staunton following the service until 5:00 p.m.
